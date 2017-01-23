Goa assembly elections: 250 candidates in fray for 40 seats

After scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations, 250 candidates are left in fray for Goa’s 40 assembly seats, where elections are going to be held on fourth of February. 22 candidates have withdrawn their nominations. Out of 405 nominations, 272 had withstood the scrutiny earlier.

There is significant increase in the number of contestants compared to 215 of the last assembly elections in 2012. The Congress is contesting on 37 seats, NCP on 16 and the MGP-GSM-Shiv Sena alliance has fielded 26 candidates.

The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded the maximum candidates in 39 constituencies.

A total of over 11 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise at 1,649 polling stations spread over the state.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Dr. Nasim Zaidi and his team reviewed overall preparedness for the polls.