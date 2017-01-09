Latest News

Goa Assembly Elections 2017: Congress will be BJP’s biggest rival, says Parsekar

Voting in Goa will take place on February 4.

By: PTI | Panaji | Published:January 9, 2017 11:36 pm
Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar today said “Congress would be principal opposition party for the BJP” in upcoming state assembly election. “Congress will be principal opposition party for the BJP in the upcoming polls. Though I don’t underestimate anybody I don’t want to talk about any other alliance,” Parsekar told reporters reacting to the proposed alliance between MGP, Goa Suraksha Manch and Shiv Sena.

“Alliance which you are speaking about has no sympathy amongst the people of Goa. Their fate would be sealed on the day of counting,” he added.

“I can feel the pulse of the people. I have not come to this position overnight. I have struggled for 25-30 years and I know to get the pulse,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister claimed that the BJP will touch 26 seat mark in the election.

“We will not require anybody… We wont require people who betrayed us, insulted us,” he added.

