Goa: AAP candidate’s wife accuses BJP MLA of spreading rumours

Representational image. Representational image.

A BJP minister has been accused of spreading rumours about AAP candidate Molu Velip’s wife casting sexual aspersions while campaigning for the upcoming February state assembly elections. In a complaint filed at the Ponda police station on Sunday, the victim citing video footage of Industries minister Mahadev Naik verbally abusing her, has said that the latter accused her of sleeping around, while seeking for votes for her husband Velip.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“My husband Molu Velip is the candidate of the AAP from Shiroda constituency and the said Mahadev Naik at a meeting abused me alleging that I go around to houses to canvass for votes for my husband by falling at people’s feet, offer to sleep around and do whatever else,” the complaint submitted to the Ponda police station said. In the video, Naik is heard saying: “Poonam Sawant (party worker) told me today that AAP candidate’s wife is saying ‘I will touch your feet’, ‘I will sleep too, but give me at least one vote’, but do not give it. There are various ways of asking, I will not go into all those”.

While Naik was not available on phone for comment, sources close to him said that the complainant had misinterpreted the minister’s words. “The minister did not imply this at all. All he was saying was that both the complainant and her husband are desperately campaigning for votes for the election,” a close aide of Naik said.