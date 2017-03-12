Election results 2017: BJP’s vote share more than that of Congress in Goa

BJP missed its aim of emerging as the single largest party in Goa but was successful in securing 32.5 per cent of the total votes. As per the data released by the Election Commission, the Congress, which bagged 17 seats in the 40-member House to become the single largest party, secured 28.4 per cent of the total votes. BJP won 13 seats, falling eight short of getting the absolute majority. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, which won three seats, polled 11.3 per cent of the total votes, the data showed.

1.2 per cent people opted for NOTA. “Goa has the highest NOTA percentage among all the five states which went to polls,” Goa’s Chief Electoral Officer Kunal said here. Aam Aadmi Party was unable to open its account in the coastal state but polled 6.3 per cent of the total votes, while Independent candidates polled 11.1 per cent votes. Goa Forward Party, which bagged three seats, polled 3.5 per cent votes, while NCP which won one seat was able to get 2.3 per cent of the total votes.

Subhash Velingkar-led Goa Suraksha Manch, which drew a blank, polled 1.2 per cent votes. United Goans Party, which also did not win a single seat, polled one per cent votes while Goa Su-Raj Party’s share was 0.6 per cent. Goa Vikas Party, which too drew a blank, had a share of 0.6 per cent votes.