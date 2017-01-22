Election Commission pulls up Arvind Kejriwal for violating model code, he hits back

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, (PTI Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, (PTI Photo)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) pulled up Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by allegedly promoting bribery during his election campaign in Goa.

In an unusual move, the poll watchdog has also threatened Kejriwal with stern action, including withdrawal of AAP’s recognition under Para 16A of Symbols Order, if he continues violating the MCC with impunity. This is the second time that Kejriwal has been censured for his bribery remarks.

“If Congress or BJP candidates offer money, do not refuse it. Accept it as it is your own money and there is nothing wrong in getting it back. If they do not offer money, go to their offices and ask for it. But, when it comes to voting, press the button against the name of the AAP candidate,” Kejriwal had said while addressing an election rally in Benaulim constituency in Goa.

ECI said it is “anguished to note that you, Chief Minister of Delhi and a star campaigner of your party and thus expected to conduct in an exemplary manner in election campaigns in a law abiding way for others to emulate, have again violated MCC, breaking your assurance to EC given during Legislative Assembly election of Delhi, 2015.”

Reacting to the order, Kejriwal tweeted, “EC order agnst (sic) me completely wrong. Lower court gave order in my favour. EC ignored Court’s order. Will challenge EC’s latest order in court.”

“I don’t understand what the Election Commission is upto. It can’t stop the bribery, money is being given and taken all around,” he said.

“The commission wants to say that don’t do what Kejriwal is saying — take their money but vote for me. Election Commission wants to say that vote for only those from whom you are taking the money,” he said, after addressing a corner meeting in Shiroda Assembly constituency in Goa.

Kejriwal said, “If I had said take money from me and vote for me, then it would have amounted to corruption. I have given a written reply to the EC.”

He also said that he had made a similar statement during the Delhi elections and EC issued him a notice, but the court said it did not amount to corruption.