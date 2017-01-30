EC orders FIR against Arvind Kejriwal for bribe remark

The poll panel had censured Arvind Kejriwal a week ago for exhorting voters to accept bribe from BJP and Congress candidates, but vote for AAP. (Source: PTI Photo/File) The poll panel had censured Arvind Kejriwal a week ago for exhorting voters to accept bribe from BJP and Congress candidates, but vote for AAP. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

THE ELECTION Commission (EC) on Sunday directed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Goa to file a criminal case against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly promoting bribery in his speech made in the state on January 8. The poll panel had censured Kejriwal a week ago for exhorting voters to accept bribe from BJP and Congress candidates, but vote for AAP. In its January 20 order, the poll panel had also threatened to withdraw AAP’s recognition under Para 16A of Symbols Order, if he continues violating the Model Code of Conduct with impunity.

On being pulled up by the EC, the AAP leader had written to the Commission claiming that the poll watchdog is encouraging bribery in polls by restraining him from making such remarks. Then, in a media interview, he alleged that the EC was taking directions from the Prime Minister’s Office.

In its rebuttal on Sunday, the EC described Kejriwal’s claims as “baseless and scurrilous” and “highly depreciable” against the Commission, which is a constitutional authority. It noted that despite being censured on January 20, Kejriwal was “persistently indulging in objectionable activity” and continuing to instigate voters to take money from other political parties although he had assured the EC in 2015 of not repeating such remarks.

The Commission reiterated that being the star campaigner of his party, it expected Kejriwal to conduct himself in an “exemplary manner in election campaigns so as to be a role model for others to emulate”.

The EC has asked the Goa CEO to lodge an FIR against Kejriwal for violating section 123(1) of the Representation of the People Act and sections 171B and 171E of the IPC and send a compliance report by Tuesday. The poll watchdog has once again warned Kejriwal of “stern action” if it finds him repeating the remarks again.