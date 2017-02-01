EC issues show cause notice to Manohar Parrikar for his bribery remarks

Union Defence Minister and former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. PTI Photo Union Defence Minister and former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. PTI Photo

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar for his bribery remarks when he told residents of a slum near Panaji that it’s okay to accept Rs 500 from candidates to attend rallies, but they should cast votes for the BJP only. Parrikar on Tuesday responded to a complaint filed against him for violating the model code of conduct when he said “let Election Commission investigate complaints”.

This is what he said on Sunday at Chimbel, a suburb of the state capital: “…I understand if someone organises a rally and you take Rs 500 for moving around with (the candidate), that is not a problem. But when you vote, choose the lotus (BJP’s poll symbol). This you must remember.”

Reminding the former Goa Chief Minister of the provisions of the Model Code for elections, it said his remarks amounted to “abetting and promoting electoral offence of bribery”. Goa, along with Punjab, is going for assembly polls on March 4.

