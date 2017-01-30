Digvijaya takes dig at Parrikar, Parsekar

Digvijaya Singh. (Source: File Photo) Digvijaya Singh. (Source: File Photo)

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election speech in Goa, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday targeted the BJP governments in the state and Centre and took a dig at the party’s prominent leaders.

Singh said he felt “sorry for incumbent Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, who did not even once find a mention in PM Modi’s election speech”. Referring to Manohar Parrikar, he said, “The Defence Minister came to know of the surgical strike from television sitting in Goa.”

Addressing a press conference a day after Modi spoke of a “comfortable majority” in Goa, AICC general secretary (in charge of Goa cell) Singh recalled Parrikar’s speech after the surgical strike. “He (Parrikar) gave credit to his RSS training, because of which the Army could do the surgical strike. Sorry to say but a person who comes from IIT and is now the country’s Defence Minister refuses to give credit to the Army,” he said.

Referring to the previous government, Singh said, “Such surgical strikes have been done earlier too. Is it that before Modi became PM, the Indian Army was functioning without any inspiration?”