Congress won’t place a dictator or remote-controlled government in Goa: Rahul Gandhi

Alleging that Goa was being run as per the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said his party would not place a “dictator” or a “remote-controlled” government in the state, but the one that belongs to the people. “We will not give you a dictator. Today, the country is governed by only one person. Goa is currently being run through remote control. Whatever Modi wants, happens in Goa,” he said.

“The government in Goa will be yours. It will not be of any single person or it won’t be remote-controlled. The government will be of every person of Goa,” Gandhi said while addressing a public rally at Mapusa around 9 kms from Panaji. “One person, one organisation, one thinking cannot run Goa. If you want to take Goa ahead, you will have to listen to the voice of youth, women, senior citizens and it should be taken to the state legislative assembly. Goa should be run only after taking everyone into confidence,” he said.

Gandhi said Congress is not going to compromise on the issue of corruption. “We will weed out corruption from Goa. I am happy to inform you that more than 60 per cent of the faces, which we have fielded are new and young,” he said.

“We are giving you a clean sheet. We have not compromised. We had promised you to give a clean government. We will give a corruption-free government,” Gandhi said.