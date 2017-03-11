Congress to seek support of like-minded parties in Goa to form government: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

As Goa heads for a hung Assembly, the Congress on Saturday said it will seek support from like-minded parties to muster a majority and form the next government. “We will not mind approaching like-minded parties such as Goa Forward if we require additional numbers to form the next government,” AICC general secretary in-charge of Goa affairs Digvijay Singh told reporters in Panaji.

Of the toal 40 assembly seats, results have been announced on 30. Congress has secured win on 11 seats while the ruling BJP got 10. In the remaining 10 seats, BJP and Congress were leading in four each. The majority mark in the coastal state is 21 seats.

Goa Forward chief spokesman Prashant Naik said the party has kept all its options open. The regional party, which came into existence just a year ago, has won three seats, making its role crucial in the formation of next government. Another regional outfit, MGP, has bagged three seats.

Goa Forward is being wooed by BJP too. Michael Lobo of BJP, who has been elected from Calangute constituency, told reporters he has already met Goa Forward leader Vijai Sardesai.

If required, the party will take his support to form the next government, he said.