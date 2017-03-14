Congress says ‘willing to sacrifice’, Vijai Sardesai says no question of withdrawing support to BJP

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh with Luizinho Faleiro at Congress House in Panjim. Express Photo/ Nirmal Harindran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh with Luizinho Faleiro at Congress House in Panjim. Express Photo/ Nirmal Harindran

With barely 48 hours left to prove its majority, the Congress Party has indicated that it is willing to ‘sacrifice’ and has urged like-minded parties to come together and support the formation of non BJP government.

Speaking to reporters outside Raj Bhavan, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee chief Luizinho Faleiro said: “Soniaji is a rare example of sacrifice in a democratic world… (she) had a chance to be PM twice but she chose Dr. Singh… We have told all like minded MLAs and parties that we are ready to sacrifice, please join us.”

However, Vijai Sardesai has said there is no question of reconsidering support to the BJP government. Speaking to The Indian Express, Vijai said: “Luizinho saying sacrifice is difficult for us to digest… the decision has been taken in the interest of the state. We have got Manohar Parrikar to resign and come here… to ditch him?”

When asked if he will vote in favour of the BJP government during the floor test, Vijai said, “absolutely… it’s too late now.” He also denied that he was in talks with anyone from the Congress Party.

The Congress Party, however, has not elaborated on what it means by ‘sacrifice’. The party today pleaded before the Supreme Court, asking that the swearing-in ceremony of Manohar Parrikar as Chief Minister be postponed, but the apex court refused to do so. It has, however, reduced the time given to Parrikar to prove his majority from 15 days to 48 hours.

In its meeting with Governor Mridula Sinha this afternoon, Congress MLAs urged her to issue an invitation to them – the single largest party – to form government and postpone the Manohar Parrikar swearing-in ceremony. While Governor Sinha said she would reconsider the whole issue, movement on the ground at Raj Bhavan indicates otherwise. Preparations are underway, full-swing.

The 2017 Assembly elections threw up a hung verdict with the BJP securing 13 MLAs, the Congress 17, the MGP 3, Goa Forward 3, and 3 independents and one NCP MLA. The BJP has letters of support from all three independents, the MGP and the Goa Forward.

However, the Congress now claims it has the majority and it will prove its majority on the floor of the House when a floor test is conducted.

