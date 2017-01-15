Congress announces seven candidates for Goa polls

The Congress Sunday announced names of seven candidates for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections. In a release Sunday, the party said its candidate from Mapusa seat would be Vijay Bhike while Joseph Sequeira would contest the Calangute seat. The party’s candidate from St Cruz would be Tony Fernandes while Fialho Xavier would be its candidate from Cumbarjua.

Other candidates announced were Santosh Sawanth from Maem, Saifulla Khan from Vasco-da-Gama and Edwin Barretto from Benaulim.