Committed to protecting Goa’s land resources: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday vowed to strike down the amendment moved by the BJP government that sought to ‘weaken’ the Agricultural Tenancy Act, should it come to win a majority in the state assembly. AAP leader, Dr Oscar Rebello, said protecting Goa’s land resources and cultural identity were among the party’s ‘foremost covenants’ in its manifesto.

“We will scrap the amendment to the agricultural tenancy act and shift the cases back to mamlatadar’s office from civil courts with a two year timeline for disposal,” Rebello said, adding that no forceful land conversions would be allowed.

On the contentious Regional Plan issue that has been a core political issue since the 2007 state elections, Rebello said the AAP government under the chief ministership of Elvis Gomes will ensure the plan is finalised within a year. The party also promised to retain the status of the coconut tree within three days, which was recategorised as a weed, by the BJP government. The election to the Goa Assembly will take place on February 4 and results will be declared on March 11.

