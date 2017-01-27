‘CM not yet decided… why would govt be under Parrikar?’

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Shripad Yesso Naik (Express Archive Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Shripad Yesso Naik (Express Archive Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

AMID TALK about the possibility of Manohar Parrikar returning to Goa, the other Union minister from the state, Shripad Naik, has insisted that no such decision has been taken. Naik belongs to the Bhandari OBC community that constitutes most of the 66 per cent Hindu population of the state while Manohar Parrikar is of the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin community. BJP chief Amit Shah said recently that the next Goa government will function under Parrikar’s leadership. Asked about this, Naik said, “I don’t know why he (Shah) said so. There is no jostling for the CM post here. It has to be decided by the MLAs elected.”

Excerpts from an interview:

What is the biggest challenge for the party?

There is no major challenge. But Goa Suraksha Manch will take away some of our votes. AAP is not a challenge as it will take Congress votes, mainly minority votes.

Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari have indicated that Parrikar could return.

Nothing of that sort has happened. The chief minister has not yet been decided. It will be decided by the elected members. If necessary, the Centre will intervene. The leaders did not say any name. Why should there be an announcement now?

There is a perception that the BJP, if it wins, may replace Laxmikant Parsekar with someone sent from the Centre.

I don’t think so. There is no crisis here. The new CM has done quite well. What the party president meant is that Parrikar with his experience as CM would help the state government. He did not mean the government would work under him. Why should it be under him?

Are you a CM in waiting?

People think so. I am first a disciplined soldier of the party. I have fulfilled the responsibilities given to me. There is no demand.

Was it not discrediting the sitting CM?

It should not have happened. There is no keechathani (jostling) for the post. But it’s not yet decided yet.

Could BJP have handled the breakup with MGP better?

The MGP was with the BJP. But it was the responsibility of both sides. It should not have happened. However, the party has the support to overcome this.

Did Christians support the BJP in the last election and are they upset now?

It is just on one issue. There was this demand, which was in the BJP manifesto also, that primary education should be in mother tongue… But we had to keep everyone together. So the state government decided not to withdraw grants availed by Christian-run schools. The BJP has not given grants to any new schools. In addition, it has granted additional aid for Konkani and Marathi primary schools. We have done the best in the given situation.