Brisk voting in rural Goa; lower turnout in Catholic areas

Assembly constituencies located in the mining, tourism belts and rural areas of of Goa recorded a very high voter turnout, but the Catholic-dominated seats saw a comparatively lower polling. (Representational Image) Assembly constituencies located in the mining, tourism belts and rural areas of of Goa recorded a very high voter turnout, but the Catholic-dominated seats saw a comparatively lower polling. (Representational Image)

Assembly constituencies located in the mining, tourism belts and rural areas of of Goa recorded a very high voter turnout, but the Catholic-dominated seats saw a comparatively lower polling. Voting for the 40 Assembly seats in the coastal State was held from 7 am to 5 pm on Saturday.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

According to Goa Chief Electoral Officer Kunal, who released final figures last last night, the overall polling percentage was 81. Out of the 11.10 lakh registered voters, 8,98,507 exercised their franchise. The constituencies in the mining and tourism belts saw more than the average polling, according to EC figures.

Among them, Sankhalim (89.14 per cent), Bicholim (88.17 per cent), Curchorem (81.44 per cent) and Sanvordem (88.04 per cent) topped the voting chart. This belt had witnessed a lull in economic activities in the last few years due to a ban on mining.

The tourism zone, too, witnessed a high level of voter enthusiasm. The segments like Mandrem (87.40 per cent), Pernem (86.15 per cent), Calangute (81.16 per cent) and Canacona (83.41 per cent) recorded more than the average polling.

In comparison, Catholic-dominated constituencies witnessed a lower voter turnout. Among them, Curtorim logged the State’s lowest voting at 67.38 per cent. Among others Benaulim (73.93 per cent), Navelim (76.63 per cent), Cuncolim (75.87 per cent) and Velim (74.77 per cent) logged less than the State’s average turnout.

Priol, an Assembly segment in rural Goa, reported the highest voter participation at 89.24 per cent. Among the other rural seats, Poriem (88.18 per cent), Quepem (83.94 per cent) and Sanguem (86.74 per cent) saw a robust response from electors.

Though as many as 250 candidates, including many Independents, are in the fray for the 40 seats, the fight is mainly between ruling BJP, Congress, AAP and MGP-led alliance.

The counting of votes will be taken up on March 11.