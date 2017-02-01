BJP running government on whims, without taking to NDA partners: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo) Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo)

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday hit out at BJP, saying the party was using the majority it has in the Lok Sabha to run the government as per its wishes without taking the NDA partners into confidence on key decisions including demonetisation. “BJP has majority in the Central government. They are not bothered whether Shiv Sena is there with them or not. Once they get majority they can do what they wish,” Thackeray told reporters in Goa, where his party is a component in an alliance fighting the BJP.

“You have seen how unilaterally they took the decision of demonetisation. They want majority so that they can run the government as per their wishes,” he said.

“It is reported in the media that economic growth of the country has been stagnated due to demonetisation. If the country was on the path of economic development, then why did you do this? What have you done after getting the majority?” he said.

“Why do you require majority? BJP was not able to protect culture and language despite getting majority in Goa,” he asked.

Sena is contesting Goa polls in alliance with the rebel RSS leader Subhash Velingkar-led Goa Suraksha Manch and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak party (MGP).

Thackeray said the Sena and its partners will be able to form the government in Goa without taking support from any other party.

“People of Goa will vote for the alliance,” he said.

To a question on the Budget presentation ahead of the polls, he said, “Never in the past it has happened that the Union Budget was presented before the elections.”

“We have to also analyse how many of the promises made in the last Union Budget are fulfilled,” he said.

On demonetisation, Thackeray claimed several wealthy people had taken loans from banks and not repaid it, due to which the banking system had run into a crisis.

“Through demonetisation, the Union government made the common people stand in queues and deposit their money so that the financial health of banks can be improved,” he said.

“Now if they roll the money of the poor back into the coffers of the rich people through loan, then in next five years the country will suffer financially,” Thackeray said.