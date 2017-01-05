BJP planning two public rallies of PM in poll-bound Goa

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo) PM Narendra Modi (File Photo)

In run-up to Assembly elections in Goa, the ruling BJP will be fielding a battery of high-profile leaders for campaigning and is planning to organise at least two public rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by month end. “Our party president Amit Shah would be arriving in Goa on January 22-23 when we will plan two major public meetings which would be addressed by the Prime Minister,” BJP MP Narendra Sawaikar told reporters.

Senior leaders including Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Venkaiah Naidu, Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani, besides Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Karnataka BJP president B S Yeddyurappa would hit the hustings in coming days. Elections will be held in Goa, having 40-member House, on February 4. Sawaikar said BJP has already been in a poll mode and has mobilised voters in all constituencies.

“We have also started the process to decide names of candidates. The state election committee (of BJP) will meet on January 8-9 where all reports would be prepared and sent to central election committee. Only after that there would be announcement of candidates,” he said.

BJP has already announced that they will field candidates on 37 seats and extend support to three others in Catholics-dominated Nuvem, Benaulim and Velim.