BJP-led coalition in Goa will crumble soon: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray. (File photo) Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray. (File photo)

The BJP-led government in Goa will crumble soon, Shiv Sena spokesman Sanjay Raut said on Monday, while calling the ruling alliance of the BJP, two regional parties and two Independents a “corrupt nexus”.

“Manohar Parrikar came to Goa from the Defence Ministry to stabilise the government and stay in power. But he knows he is not on firm footing and his feet will crumble soon. This is a corrupt alliance,” Raut told the media.

He said the BJP had “stolen” a mandate which was against the party and that regional parties like the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and Goa Forward, which had contested the elections on an anti-BJP plant but later joined the saffron party, were traitors to the Goan electorate.

“Both these parties contested the elections against the BJP but did not lose time to join the BJP after the votes were polled. This is a betrayal of the Goan people and they will never be pardoned.”

Raut also said that despite the rout the Shiv Sena faced in Goa, its work would continue in the state.

“We aren’t here for elections alone. Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena President) will be coming to Goa next month and a big meeting will be held where the future course of action for Goa will be announced.”

The BJP, which won 13 seats in the February assembly polls, formed the government with the support of the two regional parties and two Independent legislators. The Congress accused the ruling outfit of using illicit means to cobble together an alliance.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now