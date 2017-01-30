BJP’s Goa manifesto focuses on jobs

Panaji: Goa CM Lakshmikant Parsekar with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadanavis and other BJP leaders releasing the party’s manifest for Goa Assembly polls in Panaji on Sunday. (Source: PTI Photo) Panaji: Goa CM Lakshmikant Parsekar with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadanavis and other BJP leaders releasing the party’s manifest for Goa Assembly polls in Panaji on Sunday. (Source: PTI Photo)

THE BJP manifesto for the Goa polls linked two of the party’s major poll pitches — job creation and development — as it promised employment opportunities in the MOPA airport project. However, it skirted issues such as casinos and the mining industry. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was present for the manifesto release event along with Union minister Shripad Naik.

The BJP was the last national party to release its manifesto in Goa. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh pointed out how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech, too, avoided the casino and mining issues.

While the Congress and other parties have said they will move casinos out of the Mandovi river, CM Laxmikant Parsekar said it might not be that easy. “If they are fulfilling the legal requirements, we can’t throw them out as the law of the land applies to us, too. They can challenge the order in court and it will be a slap on the face of the government,” Parsekar said, adding: “Casinos are the gift of the Congress and none of these casinos had entered river Mandovi during the BJP regime. We had protested and hence we were able to keep it to six. We have for now imposed strict restrictions. Mandovi should not be polluted… We need to look for alternative sites in the state, if possible, in the sea,” he said.

Speaking on the Supreme Court order banning liquor licences for outlets near state and national Highways, the CM said, “We are examining the issue. Preliminary surveys are being done. We are a tourist state… We need to know how many restaurants will be affected. To our knowledge, the number is at least 2,500. We are exploring the possibility of giving protection to the restaurants.” The CM refused to engage on the issue of the alleged Rs 35,000 crore scam in Goa’s mining sector. “We are waiting for the SIT report on this,” said Parsekar, refusing to speak on the issue.