BJP firm on shifting off-shore casinos out of Mandovi river: Manohar Parrikar

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. (File Photo) Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. (File Photo)

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday said the BJP is committed to shift off-shore casinos out of river Mandovi, but only after securing an alternate location for them. “On the issue of casinos, Goa government has already taken a decision to shift them out of River Mandovi. We are searching for an alternative place. Once we get the alternative place, we will shift it,” Parrikar told reporters here.

Speaking about BJP manifesto being silent on casinos Parrikar said, “my manifesto, per se, does not say anything on the casinos. It is an administrative decision which we have taken to remove them from River Mandovi.”

“We want to shift them from River Mandovi so that they don’t become an eye sore,” he said.

Parrikar also downplayed Rebel RSS leader Subhash Velingkar factor in the current elections claiming that the entire Sangh is with BJP.

“Entire Sangh is with the BJP. I believe in the Sangh which is headquartered at Nagpur,” he said.

“I don’t want to comment on Velingkar. Its a political party (Goa Suraksha Manch). They are going ahead with their agenda. We are going ahead with ours. It is for the people to decide,” he said.

Elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly will be held on February 4.