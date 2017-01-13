BJP can send someone from Centre to be Goa CM: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Shipping, Road Transport & Highways addresses the media after inaugurating the Sagarmala Development Company’s office

After releasing a list of 29 BJP candidates in poll-bound Goa, Union Minister and BJP’s Goa state in-charge Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the party will not announce a CM candidate before the elections, but elected MLAs will either choose someone from among themselves or “someone from the Centre can be sent”.

Gadkari’s statement is being read as a possibility of a comeback for Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar or Ayush Minister Shripad Naik to Goa as CM. The BJP has decided not to enter into a pre-poll alliance following a bitter experience with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party that withdrew support from the ruling dispensation minutes after the announcement of polls last week.

“We have no dearth of leaders here and our elected MLAs will choose the CM. It could be someone from among themselves or we can send somebody from the Centre… If the MLAs want, they can choose Parsekar again also,” Gadkari told reporters, adding in jest, “It can be anybody, but yes, I will not come.”

The BJP released a list of 29 candidates, repeating 18 of its sitting 21 MLAs. Agriculture Minister Ramesh Tawadkar and Assembly Speaker Anant Shet did not figure in the list.

“There will be another list… After January 20, Modi will also be addressing rallies,” said BJP state general secretary Sadanand Tanavade.