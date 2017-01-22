Manohar Parrikar blames former Congress Goa govt for state’s poor financial health

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (PTI Photo) Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (PTI Photo)

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has accused that the former Congress-led government is responsible for Goa’s poor financial health, which resulted in delay in jobs creation under the BJP rule since 2012. “I do admit that there was a delay in generating jobs for the youth which we had promised in 2012 assembly election manifesto,” Parrikar said in a poll campaign last evening. The former CM had headed party’s campaign in the last assembly elections and was inducted as the chief Minister.

“When BJP took over the reigns in 2012, state’s finances were in doldrums due to scams unleashed by former Congress-led Goa government. When we took over the government, there was a major impact on finances due to ban on mining as well,” he alleged. “The closure of mining activity impacted financial health of all constituencies across the state,” he added.

People thought that all the social welfare schemes that were announced in BJP manifesto will never take off due to paucity of funds, but the government worked overtime for two years to get the finances in a sound state. “While doing all this there was a delay in the beginning exercise of employment generation. We have taken care of youth and provided them self-employment under Chief Minister Rojgar Yojna. About 7,000 youths have been benefited under CMRY,” he said.