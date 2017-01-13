Atanasio Monserratte resigns from Goa Assembly; to contest from Panaji

Atanasio Monserratte (File Photo) Atanasio Monserratte (File Photo)

Expelled Congress legislator Atanasio Monserratte on Friday resigned as a member of the Goa legislative assembly to join the United Goans Party, which he formed recently to contest the upcoming polls. Monserratte, who will be contesting elections from Panaji seat on his own party ticket, submitted his resignation to Speaker of legislative assembly Anant Shet on Friday.

“I have submitted my resignation before the Speaker. I would be joining United Goans party and will contest from Panaji constituency,” he told reporters this morning. The legislator representing St Cruz constituency was expelled by Congress in 2015 for anti-party activities. His wife Jeniffer is MLA from Taleigao constituency bordering Panaji.

Monserratte said he would be contesting the polls on the development plank. With the resignation of Monserratte the strength of 40-member Legislative Assembly, has reduced to 35 as Congress’ leigislators Pandurang Madkaikar and Mauvin Godinho, Goa Vikas party legislator Fransisco Miccky Pacheco and independent MLA Naresh Sawal have resigned in the run up to the polls scheduled on February 4.

BJP legislator Siddharth Kuncolienkar on Friday filed his candidature from Panaji constituency too. He would cross swords with Monserratte in this constituency which was represented by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar till 2015 when he was elevated to the post of union minister.