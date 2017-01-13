Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘money’ remarks: No report sent to Election Commission yet

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, (PTI Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, (PTI Photo)

Office of the Goa Chief Electoral Officer has not been able to send a report on AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s “accept the money” remarks to the Election Commission as a detailed report from South district election officer is awaited. “We had sought a detailed report from District Election Officer (South) on Kejriwal’s speech. But we are yet to receive any report from them.

“The District Election Office is yet to receive authenticated CD of the speech by Kejriwal, due to which they have not sent the report,” Additional Chief Electoral Officer Narayan Navti told reporters on Thursday. During his series of rallies in Goa between January 7-8, Kejriwal had appealed to voters to “accept money from the Congress and BJP candidates but vote for AAP.” Goa is going to polls on February 4. The Congress and BJP had taken a strong objection to the statement made by the Delhi Chief Minister.

BJP had filed two separate complaints against Kejriwal seeking his prosecution under various sections of Indian Penal Code for asking voters to accept money. Congress too had condemned his statement. Chief Electoral Officer Kunal had told reporters that they have taken the cognisance of the remarks and were in the process of filing a report to EC for further action.