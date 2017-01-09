Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘accept money’ remark: Goa CEO to send report to EC

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

The Goa Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has taken cognisance of the speeches made by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the poll-bound state where he asked the people to “accept money” from Congress and BJP candidates but vote only for the Aam Aadmi Party. Goa CEO Kunal Monday said a report in this regard will be sent to the Election Commission (EC) for further action.

“We have received information about Arvind Kejriwal’s speeches wherein he has been quoted as asking the people to accept money to vote. We are in the process of filing a report which would be submitted to the Election Commission of India for further action,” he told reporters in Panaji.

Addressing rallies during the weekend, the Delhi Chief Minister had told the people “to accept money if given by BJP and Congress candidates, but vote only for AAP. If they are giving Rs 5,000, ask for Rs 10,000 as inflation has gone up”. Goa will go to Assembly polls on February 4.

While the ruling BJP has filed two separate complaints with the CEO against the AAP leader in this regard, Goa Congress spokesman Trajano D’Mello has demanded the EC to take suo motu action against Kejriwal.

“We are trying to get the footage of Kejriwal’s rally. Once we get it, we will be submitting the report to EC,” said Additional CEO Narayan Navti.

“Since the Model Code of Conduct is in force, he (Kejriwal) should not have asked the voters to accept money,” he added.

Kejriwal addressed four rallies on Saturday and yesterday at Benaulim, Vasco, Mapusa and Sankhalim in Goa. Goa BJP legal cell in-charge Atmaram Barve and co-incharge Pranav Sanvordekar, in their separate complaints filed before the CEO, have demanded that action should be initiated against the AAP national convener under the relevant sections of the IPC for “violation” of the Model Code of Conduct.

“Kejriwal has openly encouraged the people to accept money to vote. He has made this statement at a public platform,” Barve alleged.

Earlier on Monday, the Congress demanded an apology from the AAP leader over his statement and demanded suo motu action against him by the EC.

“Kejriwal’s appeal to the people to take money from all the other political parties and vote for the AAP is a clear case of inducing the people to be corrupt. This is an insult to the sensitive voters of Goa. Therefore, he should apologise to the people of the state,” D’Mello told reporters here.

“I appeal to the Election Commission to take suo motu action, failing which I will study the legal implications and would not hesitate to file a formal complaint,” he added.