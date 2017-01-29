EC orders FIR against Arvind Kejriwal for asking voters to accept bribe from BJP, Congress

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo) AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday attracted censure from the Election Commission of India for asking voters to accept bribe from BJP and Congress, but vote for AAP. Kejriwal made the remarks at an election rally in Goa on January 8. Saying the Kejriwal violated section 123(1) of RP Act, including sections 171B & 171E of IPC, EC ordered an FIR against Kejriwal and directed Goa chief election officer to submit a compliance reported by 3 pm on January 31. Kejriwal reportedly asked voters to demand Rs 10,000 from political parties if they offer Rs 5,000 in exchange for their vote.

Earlier, AAP leader Ashutosh alleged that the party volunteers saw a car distributing money to voters in Cumbarjua constituency. “In Cumbarjua constituency our volunteers saw a car distributing money among poor. A complain has been made to EC. It’s just a beginning (SIC),” he tweeted.

Kejriwal also highlighted the issue on Twitter, claiming that the EC failed to stop parties from distributing money but prevented him from saying “take money from them n vote 4 us”. He alleged that the EC was sending out the wrong message by seeking to censure his remarks. “EC fails to stop this. EC prevents me from saying-“Take money from them n vote 4 us”. EC’s msg – “vote 4 those who give u money (SIC),” Kejriwal tweeted. The AAP leader also wrote the EC and demanded for a debate on the issue.

