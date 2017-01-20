An airport project divides Goa, leaves parties wary

Mopa village is the site of the proposed airport. (Express Photo by Zeeshan Shaikh) Mopa village is the site of the proposed airport. (Express Photo by Zeeshan Shaikh)

It is a village of less than 1,100 residents, but Mopa in Pernem taluka, 43 km north of Panaji, is at the centre of one subject that all politicians in Goa are wary about.

A small hillock abutting the village is the site of Goa’s proposed greenfield airport. The project has accentuated Goa’s geographical divide, with residents of North Goa hoping the airport would lead to greater development of neglected areas and those of South Goa saying it would cause the shutdown of the existing airport at Dabolim and destroy tourism in that region.

Political parties are now mindful of offending either of these camps.

“The airport will bring immense development to this neglected region,” said Lahu Satelkar, an activist in North Goa. “But people in South Goa worry their business interests would suffer. Political parties are having a tough time trying to keep both sides happy.”

The Dabolim airport operates as a civil enclave in the naval air station INS Hansa. Because it is a naval-administered base, there are restrictions: civilian traffic is shut for over four hours every morning. Its location makes North or South Goa equally distant for tourists. It caters to over 6 million passengers annually. With passenger traffic growing at 20 per cent, the airport is expected to soon saturate beyond its capacity.

The Mopa project has been under consideration since 1999, during a Congress government. However, the fear that it would lead to the eventual closure of the Dabolim airport and impact businesses in South Goa had stalled the project. Closure there could mean tourists would tend to visit places in North Goa and neglect South, where the bulk of resorts are located. Taxi operators staying around the airport too fear loss of business.

The initial opposition to the new airport was driven by Father Eremite Rebello under the aegis of ‘Goans For Dabolim Only’. There has been a religious angle to the protests, with many locals in South Goa viewing it as a move targeted against the Christians of South Goa. North Goa with a population of 8.1 lakh is larger, but Christians constitute only 1.4 per cent, while South Goa with a population of 6.4 lakh includes close to 37 per cent Christians.

The BJP government, which has been pushing for the airport, has awarded a financial bid and held a bhoomi pujan, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government this week announced a “Mopa International Airport Planning Area” covering a 5 km radius for regulating growth near the project, for which it has acquired 84,000 sq m.

Parties are refraining from taking sides. While Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Luizinho Faleiro has been vocal about his opposition, the party has not voiced it. “We just want to understand from this government how it is feasible to operate two international airports at such short distances,” Faleiro said.

AAP the new entrant, has not taken a public stand either way. It has among its candidates anti-Mopa activists such as Siddharth Karapurkar from South Goa and pro-Mopa activists from Pernem such as Devendra Prabhudesai. “We will ensure continuance of Dabolim airport for civilian traffic and render all assistance for upgrade and expansion of Dabolim airport. We will investigate the Mopa project for speculative private land deals of more than 50 lakh sq m, especially by politicians,” AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Elvis Gomes said.

The BJP, meanwhile, says both airports will operate simultaneously and there is no question of shutting down the one at Dabolim. CM Laxmikant Parsekar, incidentally, belongs to the same taluka where the airport is coming up.