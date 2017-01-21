All that is being done in Goa is because of krupa of Centre, Parrikar: CM Parsekar

Laxmikant Parsekar with supporters at Arambol, in his constituency of Mandrem. (Express Photo by Zeeshan Sheikh) Laxmikant Parsekar with supporters at Arambol, in his constituency of Mandrem. (Express Photo by Zeeshan Sheikh)

Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar speaks about his government’s development work and why he thinks BJP will sail through in the upcoming Assembly polls.

You are facing anti-incumbency. Why do you think people will vote BJP back to power?

BJP has given Goa a stable government. The blanket ban on mining led to a 22 per cent revenue cut. Despite the deficit, we created a robust social welfare network. Goa is the state where the maximum number of people directly benefit from government schemes every month. We provide Rs 2,000 per month to nearly 1.45 lakh citizens. Under the Swasth Yojana scheme, we have provided a health cover of Rs 4 lakh to each family. The infrastructure development and the way we have ensured quality work is for everyone to see. So, the question of anti-incumbency does not arise. The goodwill earned by us will ensure that we sail through.

Debt burden of Goa grew by 57 per cent since your party took over. While there has been visible infrastructure development, the growing slums are a reality.

My government took loans to develop infrastructure projects and the debt is well within permissible limits. During my tenure, not a single slum cropped up. This is the work of the earlier government. These slums were protected by some legislators for electoral benefits. However, residents of these colonies too are citizens of this state. We are doing what we can to provide amenities to them.

In these polls, on one hand, BJP is facing new entrants like AAP and on the other, your erstwhile allies want to defeat you.

In democracy, competition is natural. You are talking about allies; the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party is not a political party but a private limited company of two brothers. They have been allying themselves to power for the last 15 years and have always been on the treasury benches. This time, they are targeting the CM post. But, people will show them their place. They have no ideology. Subhash Velingkar is a good friend and like an elderly figure to us. But what he has been doing for the past one year is rubbish. Initially people used to listen to him but now his influence is fading. As far as the AAP, it is known for sensationalising issues. People of Goa will not accept them.

Do you think the politics of Goa is being communalised?

The Congress always looked at minorities as a vote bank and came to power in Goa on their support. They are the ones who created a fear psychosis among Christians against the BJP and this fear did help them for some time. When we came to power last time, the minorities saw “aankhon dekha haal”. Christians and Muslims who were genuinely scared of BJP gained confidence in us. From one Christian MLA, we now have six and hopefully the number will rise. Minorities have watched BJP closely. The Congress’s propaganda has no relevance today.

The entire campaign seems to be run by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. Don’t you feel sidelined ?

Who says I am sidelined? We are all working together. Senior leaders like Manohar Parrikar and Shripad Naik are helping us. Their good image needs to encashed by us. It is because of the Union government’s “krupa” that we are able to spend this kind of money on infrastructure. All that is being done in Goa is because of the “krupa” of the Union government, Parrikar, Naik and Modiji. Manohar has always been a good organiser. He has always helped us in elections. I have no objections towards them working.

There have been reports of a leadership change in Goa. Will you continue to be the Chief Minister if BJP comes to power

As a sincere party worker, I had never even dreamt of becoming Chief Minister. I had never thought that BJP would come to power in a state like Goa where minorities constitute 37 per cent of the population and there was an inherent suspicion among them against BJP. Things change and we did come to power. As far as the post of CM is concerned, it is for the party to decide. Time will tell.