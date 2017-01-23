Goa Polls: AAP’s CM candidate Gomes’ popularity has baffled BJP, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, (PTI Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, (PTI Photo)

Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal Monday claimed that BJP is baffled with the popularity of AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Elvis Gomes, and that is why the saffron party is hinting at bringing back Manohar Parrikar to his home state.

“People across the state have welcomed Elvis Gomes as the chief ministerial face. Elvis is responsible, honest, person with clean character and having experience in the administration,” Kejriwal told reporters yesterday in Goa where he has been addressing a series of corner meetings.

“BJP is baffled with the support gained by Elvis Gomes across the state. This is the reason why they have started hinting at getting back Manohar Parrikar as the chief minister of Goa,” he said.

The BJP has been maintaining suspense over its chief ministerial candidate post-Assembly elections in Goa. Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu yesterday said that “MLAs will decide and the party’s parliamentary board will take the final call.”

Senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari had recently said the next chief minister of Goa would be either from elected representatives or would be sent from the Centre. His statement had fuelled speculations about Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar being sent back to join Goa politics.

Kejriwal claimed that, “Congress does not have a credible face to be projected as Chief Minister of Goa. BJP has lost trust in Laxmikant Parsekar. They are now talking about bringing back Manohar Parrikar.”

He alleged that both the Congress and BJP have failed to stand up to the expectations of the people.

“People in the state were never happy under both the parties. In such circumstances, AAP has emerged as a viable alternative for the voters who are now rallying behind it,” the Delhi Chief Minister claimed.

He said Congress is not seen campaigning anywhere in the state as they are busy solving their internal bickering.

“People will not vote for Congress as they know that it would amount to wasting their precious right,” he said.

“The voters had brought BJP to power with much expectations in 2012 but the party failed to keep up the promises,” he alleged.

Kejriwal assured that if AAP is voted to power, all projects in the state would be implemented only after taking people into confidence.

He also said that the tourism industry in the state would be cleansed of the drug menace.

“Drug trade cannot happen without political backing,” he added.