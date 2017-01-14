AAP to release series of segmented manifestos for Goa

AAP Goa’s CM face, Elvis Gomes AAP Goa’s CM face, Elvis Gomes

After over six months of extensive research and public dialogues, the Aam Aadmi Party will release a bunch of segmented manifestos in Goa in the next few days. The party has so far released a list of proposed social welfare schemes and separate manifesto for youth and livelihood. In the next few days, it will release manifestos for segments like women, water and power, health and transport.

“We have released the Social Welfare Schemes, Youth and Livelihood Manifesto. We will release the rest of the manifesto in the current week, in either two or three parts. In addition, each candidate will release a constituency-specific manifesto,” AAP Goa CM candidate Elvis Gomes told The Indian Express.

“It is important to note that AAP is the only party in the last 55 years of Goa’s electoral politics that has truly taken the people into confidence and allowed them to partake in the manifesto preparation process. Over the last six months we have conducted over 350 Goa dialogue meetings and the inputs we received at these meetings have defined our manifestos. This is possible only with a party like AAP, for whom the common man is the focus. The lobbies and vested interests which are actually running the show now, and did so in the past, are worried.”

The party’s Goa Livelihood Manifesto, released on Tuesday, touches issues like mining, tourism and the concerns of fishermen. It promises, among other things, increase in petrol subsidy to 3,000 litre per annum and regularisation of traditional fishermen houses.

On mining, it has promised a Rs 400 crore corpus for ‘mining affected and dependents’.

Eyeing youth voters, the party has promised 50,000 jobs in five years through entrepreneurship development, doubling the sports budget, not force student councils to affiliate with political parties, bring transparency in examinations and make re-verification and re-evaluation of marksheets in colleges time-bound.

In the upcoming manifestos, AAP will focus on women’s safety, healthcare on the lines of Mohalla Clinics in Delhi, cheaper water and power. All the manifestos will finally be compiled into one main document.