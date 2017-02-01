AAP claims edge in Goa

Three days before Goa goes to polls, the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday claimed that it has an edge over the incumbent BJP in the western state. (Representational Image) Three days before Goa goes to polls, the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday claimed that it has an edge over the incumbent BJP in the western state. (Representational Image)

Three days before Goa goes to polls, the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday claimed that it has an edge over the incumbent BJP in the western state. Basing its claim on an internal survey, AAP said its chief ministerial face Elvis Gomes has emerged as the most popular face among potential leaders to lead Goa.

The survey was conducted among around 10,000 people across the state’s 40 Assembly constituencies, it claimed. However, according to political observers, AAP has not gained much traction in North Goa.

“Around 10,200 people participated in the survey. Compilation of data ended about four days ago. Around 42 per cent people responded that they will vote for AAP while 25 per favoured the BJP,” Ashish Talwar, AAP’s Goa election campaign in-charge, said.

He claimed that Congress’ tally will shrink further.

AAP’s latest statement came a day before campaigning draws to a close in the coastal state which is witnessing a multi-cornered contest.