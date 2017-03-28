Four hundred ‘disillusioned’ AAP members quit

Around 400 “disillusioned” members of AAP, led by central Gujarat co-convener Tej Singh, resigned on Monday, months ahead of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls.

Though the party claimed the number to be much less and that the resignations came from some of the expelled members, the disgruntled lot, including the office bearers of Sayajigunj and Akota constituency units, said that they were disillusioned with AAP constantly welcoming heavyweight leaders, defecting from other political parties.

At a press conference held at Vadodara, Singh and Sayajigunj Assembly president Mehul Upadhyay said that the entry of politicians from other parties into AAP, eying plump posts, had lowered the morale of the old workers. “AAP has turned into a party of two types of workers – one who have been there since inception and involved in ground work and others who have gained entry on the wings of money. These second type of workers are also being favoured with plump posts,” Upadhyay said. AAP’s Vadodara city president Chinnam Gandhi said: “These leaders are claiming that 400 members have resigned but the truth is that they are not even 10. We had expelled them six months ago.”

