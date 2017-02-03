BJP, BSP candidates booked for unauthorised advertisements on Facebook

A BJP candidate and a BSP nominee have been booked for putting up advertisements on social media without prior permission, officials said on Thursday. (Representational Image) A BJP candidate and a BSP nominee have been booked for putting up advertisements on social media without prior permission, officials said on Thursday. (Representational Image)

A BJP candidate and a BSP nominee have been booked for putting up advertisements on social media without prior permission, officials said on Thursday. FIRs have been registered against BJP’s Atul Garg and Suresh Bansal of BSP, contesting from the Ghaziabad City Assembly constituency, for campaigning on Whatsapp, Facebook and Twitter without pre-certification and permission of the media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC).

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

District Election Officer (DEO) Nidhi Kesarwani had earlier imposed restrictions on advertisements on social media. The DEO said if any candidate or his supporters are advertising on social media without permission, any citizen can make complaint on the Whatsapp phone numbers of district election office 9971612901, toll free number 1800 180 3031 and landline number 0120 -2827044.

The MCMC will monitor the language of advertisement so that any communal comment or derogatory remarks may not be publicised on social media.