Congress would’ve won Gujarat had some people not said wrong things: Farooq Abdullah targets Mani Shankar Aiyar over ‘neech’ remark

In an apparent reference to Mani Shankar Aiyar making the “neech” remark for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday insisted had “some people not said certain wrong things”, Congress would have won the assembly election in Gujarat.

He, however, said the Rahul Gandhi-led party did put up a good show in Gujarat. “Not taking names but if some people wouldn’t have said certain wrong things Congress would have won in Gujarat, they managed a good show there,” ANI quoted Abdullah as saying.

The Congress had to face a lot of criticism after Aiyar termed PM Modi as ‘neech’ (low-born) and said he was not civilised enough and should refrain from practising “dirty politics”. He, however, clarified that the word ‘neech’ had a different meaning, adding he would want to apologise for the wrong translation.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in Gujarat for a sixth term as they won a clear majority in the 2017 state assembly elections. However, unlike what BJP president Amit Shah had predicted, they were not able to win 150 seats and were given a tough fight by the Congress.

Out of 182 assembly seats, BJP bagged 99 while Congress won 77 . BJP’s vote share in the state increased from 47.9 per cent (2012) to 49.1 per cent. Though, it is a huge comedown if one compares it with the 59.1 per cent share it got in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. On the other hand, Congress improved its performance and its vote share got increased from 38.9 per cent (2012) to 41.4 per cent.

In Himachal Pradesh, BJP won 44 seats in the 2017 state assembly polls. Congress, on the other hand, could secure only 21 seats. BJP’s chief ministerial face for the polls, Prem Kumar Dhumal, was, however, defeated from the Sujanpur Assembly seat.

“In Himachal Pradesh, one party unseats the other every five years, its is nothing new,” The NC chief said.

When asked about Modi’s “Pakistan” hand claim in the Gujarat polls, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said it was only the PM who went to Pakistan to have dinner, adding “Pakistan koi sajzsh nahi karta (Pakistan doesn’t scheme).”

Addressing a public rally in the constituency on December 10, PM Modi had claimed that Pakistan was trying to influence the assembly elections in the state. He claimed some Pakistani officials and Manmohan Singh met at Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house over dinner on December 6.

“There were media reports yesterday about a meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house. It was attended by Pakistan’s high commissioner, Pakistan’s former foreign minister, India’s former vice president and former prime minister Manmohan Singh,” Modi had said.

The meeting at Aiyar’s house continued for almost three hours, Modi said, adding “the next day, Mani Shankar Aiyar said Modi is ‘neech’ (a vile man). This is a serious matter.” “(On one hand) Pakistan Army’s former DG is interfering in Gujarat’s election, on the other, Pakistani people are holding a meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house. After that meeting, people of Gujarat, backward communities, poor people and Modi were insulted. Don’t you think such events raise doubts,” Modi asked.

The statement had created a huge furore with the Congress demanding a proof from the prime minister or he should “apologise” to the nation for his remark.

