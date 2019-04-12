Toggle Menu
Facing flak over Muslim vote remark, Maneka Gandhi says comments ‘taken out of context’http://indianexpress.com/elections/facing-flak-over-muslim-vote-remark-maneka-gandhi-says-comments-taken-out-of-context-5673232/

Facing flak over Muslim vote remark, Maneka Gandhi says comments ‘taken out of context’

Maneka Gandhi stirred a controversy after she asked Muslims to vote for her else she may not be inclined to pay heed to their requests as a lawmaker.

Facing flak over Muslim vote remark, Maneka Gandhi says comments 'taken out of context'
Union minister Maneka Gandhi at the Parliament house in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

After drawing criticism for asking Muslims to vote for her else she may not be inclined to pay heed to their requests, Union minister Maneka Gandhi Friday went into damage control mode saying her comments were taken “out of context”.

“I had called a meeting of our minority cell…If you read my complete speech, channel is running that one sentence out of context and incomplete,” Gandhi, the BJP candidate from Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency, told reporters later.

The minister stirred a controversy while addressing a meeting in the constituency on Thursday as she claimed she is all set to win and told the Muslim audience that “you might need me tomorrow.”

“I am winning. I am winning because of the help and love of the people,” Gandhi said. “But if my victory is without the Muslims, I will not feel very good,” she said, adding she will be left with a bitter feeling.

READ | Vote for me or don’t come to me for any work…: Maneka Gandhi to Muslims

“If Muslims come for some work after this, I will think why bother, what difference will it make.”

District poll authorities issued her with a show cause notice. The Election Commission in Delhi is also examining the transcript of the minister’s speech, which was condemned by the Congress.

The Congress reacted strongly with its spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala saying the Bharatiya Janata Party leader is trying to divide people on the basis of caste and community.

The party approached the Election Commission in Delhi and handed over a memoranda on a host of issues, including Gandhi’s remarks.

With inputs from ANI, PTI

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 LDF, UDF failed people of Kerala despite dominating state politics for decades: PM Modi
2 As Congress candidate, 'Shotgun' confident of retaining seat by record margin
3 Maharashtra LS poll: Over 10,000 FIRs filed for model code violations