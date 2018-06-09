Eye on 2019 polls: BJP to highlight impact of GST, demonetisation

Shah, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders, had called on Dixit at her residence in suburban Mumbai. Shah, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders, had called on Dixit at her residence in suburban Mumbai.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided not to go on the back foot about demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax instead, will take the impact of the reforms to the people to further its anti-corruption plank in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

A source in the BJP said: “The top leadership of the Centre and the state have decided to take the reforms in the economic sectors to the grassroots in the next one year. Party workers have been asked to push the anti-corruption reforms throughout the 91,000 booths in Maharashtra.” It would cover 355 talukas in the 36 districts and 40,913 villages in the state, the source said.

During party president Amit Shah’s visit, the state leadership was asked not to be on the defensive, as both the Centre and the state have been successful in enforcing the reforms, which were mentioned in the 2014 election manifesto.

A political observer said: “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has stressed on taking the anti-corruption plank, along with developmental reforms, to people through micro-management. The thrust is on man-to-man communication.”

A document, listing the talking points that has been distributed among the cadres, states: “The demonetisation led to India’s highest ever unearthing of suspicious transactions and deposits.”

The Centre and the state have urged party workers to discuss at every forum how the direct benefit transfer mechanism has not only helped to plug the financial losses but also reach the poor.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App