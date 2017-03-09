Exit poll results 2017 Live updates: BJP ahead in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur; Congress likely to win Punjab

The exit poll for the five states that went to polls predicts BJP government in Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur while Congress is likely to rule Punjab. The safforn party, however, is expected to fall short of majority in Uttar Pradesh. The India Today Axis exit poll gave BJP 15 seats in Goa out of 40 assembly seats and predicted 185 seats for it in Uttar Pradesh followed by Samajwadi party-Congress alliance at 120 seats and BSP at 90 seats. In Manipur too, BJP is likely to win 25 to 31 seats out of 60 Assembly seats. In Punjab, however, it is gping to be a big setback for Punjab where Congress is expected to win 62-71 seats followed by new entrant Aam Aadmi Party with 52 seats. The BJP-SAD alliance is expected to win a dismal 4-7 seats.

Voting for Assembly elections in five state ended on March 8.

Here are the exit poll results

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results (403 seats)

The BJP is likely to emerge as the single largest party is Uttar Pradesh which went to polls. According to a survey conducted by India Today, the party is likely to get 185 seats in the 403 state assembly. The survey has predicted that the alliance forged by the Samajwadi Party and the Congress will get 120 seats. The exit poll has predicted 90 seats for Mayawati-led BSP.

India Today | SP+Congress (120), BJP (185), BSP (90), Others (9)

Uttarakhand exit poll results (71 seats)

The people in Uttarakhand seems to have voted against Harish Rawat’s Congress government as the exit poll predicted a clean sweep by the BJP which is expected to get over 50 out of 71 Assembly.

India Today | Congress (12-21), BJP (46-53), BSP (1-2), Others (1-4)

News24 |Congress (15+), BJP (53), BSP (), Others ()

6:05 pm

Manipur exit poll results (60 seats)

Like Assam, the BJP is likely to win Manipur with India TV predicting 25-31 for the saffron party followed by Congress with 17-23 seats.

India Today | Congress (17-23), BJP (25-31), Others (9-15)

6:00 pm

Punjab exit poll results (117 seats)

After Delhi, the Aam Aadmi party has made its presence felt in Punjab as it is predicted to win 42-51 seats there. However, Congress will emerge the clear winner with 62-71 seats. The BJP-SAD alliance is likely to thrown out of power after two full terms.

India Today | Congress (62-71), BJP + Akali Dal (4-7), AAP (42-51), Others (0-2)

News24 | Congress (54+), BJP + Akali Dal (9-15), AAP (54+), Others ()

6:23 pm

Goa exit poll results (40 seats)

The BJP is likely to retain Goa with the support of independent winners as exit poll predict 15 seat for it followed by Congress at 10. The AAP to has made some gains in the state.

India Today | Congress (10), BJP (15), AAP (7), Others (8)

6:26 Times Now with C voters predict 15-21 seats for BJP, 12-18 seats for Congress and 0-4 for AAP in Goa

6:25 pm Times Now predicts 152 seats for BJP in Uttar Pradesh

First Published on: March 9, 2017 5:26 pm

