March 12, 10 am news update: Modi wave, BJP surge in Manipur, Chidambaram analyses election results

On Saturday, BJP surprised everybody with its performance in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections where the party won 312 out of the 403 seats. Political opponents like Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance and Bahujan Samajwadi Party were almost wiped out with the 54 and 19 seats they won. So what was the political strategy behind the spectacular win in India’s most populous state? It was a political strategy that the BJP president Amit Shah scripted and honed to perfection over 18 months. He and his party set out on a campaign that mainly relied on Modi, Mandal and Kamandal. Read more here.

In Manipur, Congress ahead but, going from 0 to 21, winner is BJP

Despite the Congress emerging as the single largest party in Manipur, the hung verdict suggests that the electorate is inclined towards the other alternative — BJP. The Congress party led by CM Okram Ibobi Singh managed to secure 27 seats for themselves, falling short of the magic number by 4 seats. BJP, which won 21 seats, had earlier told The Indian Express that it would make attempts to form the government if it got more than 20 seats. Will it now find willing allies? Read more here.

Uttarakhand: Harish Rawat loses seats, state and the plot

Congress Party’s dismal performance in Uttarakhand coupled with outgoing Chief Minister Harish Rawat’s double defeat is not good for the grand old party which saw it’s worst ever performance in the hill state. BJP won a clear mandate winning 56 of the state’s 71 constituencies. Congress won merely 11 seats with some heavy weights like Rawat and state Congress chief Kishore Upadhyaya losing their seats. “I accept the double responsibility (of losing both his seats as well as the overall state election),” said Rawat, who was often seen accommodating Independent MLAs at the cost of his party leaders. So how did Rawat — Congress’ Modi in the state — manage to lose his plot? Read here.

Across the aisle: The people have voted; now, we hope

In his weekly column for The Indian Express, former union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram analyses Saturday’s electoral mandate and the support enjoyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chidambaram calls him ”the man of the moment” and also adds that the prime minister’s appeal is pan-Indian.”It extends from Gujarat and Goa to Assam and Manipur,” Chidambaram writes. Read more here.

Congress gets Punjab comfort, why AAP was left a distant second

The most comfortable win for the Congress party on Saturday was in Punjab. Anti-incumbency, rigorous campaigning by Captain Amarinder Singh and others, last-minute entry by Navjot Singh Sidhu — all these factors seem to have contributed to the party’s impressive performance in the state where it won in 77 out of 117 constituencies. The hard work put in by Amarinder gave him the chief ministerial post with blessings from national and regional Congress leaders. Amarinder, who also celebrated his birthday Saturday is all set to be Punjab CM — for the second time in his political career.

With just 20 seats and a vote share of about 24 per cent, AAP seems to have got its poll calculations all wrong in the state. Find out why? Click here to read.

