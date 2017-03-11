Election Results 2017: Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje lauds PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah for BJP’s victories in UP, Uttarakhand

Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje. (Source: File) Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje. (Source: File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah for the party’s astounding victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Assembly election. She claimed the wins were a step towards making India “Congress-free”. People have shown trust on the works done by the Prime Minister, she said, adding, “It is not Modi wave but a Modi storm”.

“We will celebrate the Holi today itself. My heart has filled with joy for the stunning victory. I congratulate PM Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah for their work.

“One man with the vision to make ShreshthaBharat–now millions backs his dream & joins him in this journey to a better tomorrow,” she said in a tweet.

In a series of tweets, she further said, “Landslide victory! Over the moon with delight as results prove people choose Development & Sushasan over everything else.” “This historic mandate reflects people’s trust in the vision of PM @narendramodi & their belief in his mission towards #TransformingIndia,” she said.

Raje also met party workers and local residents in the walled city area here over a cup of tea. She claimed a similar trend will be witnessed in Rajasthan where assembly elections are scheduled by next year end.

BJP state office here was coloured in Holi festival where people with colour smeared faces distributed sweets and burst crackers after the election results.