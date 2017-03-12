Election Results 2017: PM Narendra Modi most dominant leader, says P Chidambaram

Congress party leader P Chidambaram during an event at Indian Merchants’ Chamber in Mumbai on Saturday. (Source: PTI Photo) Congress party leader P Chidambaram during an event at Indian Merchants’ Chamber in Mumbai on Saturday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said the BJP’s landslide electoral wins in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand showed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “is the most dominant political leader”.

“The victories in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Uttarakhand have re-confirmed that Mr Narendra Modi is the most dominant political leader,” said Chidambaram on his official Twitter account.

The BJP, powered by an aggressive campaign spearheaded by Modi, won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly — an unprecedented showing by any party in the country’s most populous state — and 57 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly.