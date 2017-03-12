Election results 2017: Opposition should forget winning 2019 polls, tweets Omar Abdullah; Congress hits back

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah. (Source: Shantanu & Nikhil, Facebook and File Photo) Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah. (Source: Shantanu & Nikhil, Facebook and File Photo)

AS THE assembly election results were announced on Saturday, the Congress and National Conference (NC) chief Omar Abdullah indulged in a war of words. The trigger was Abdullah’s remarks that the opposition should forget 2019 and start planning for 2024 Lok Sabha polls as no leader had the pan-India acceptability to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“In a nutshell there is no leader today with a pan India acceptability who can take on Modi and the BJP in 2019. At this rate we might as well forget 2019 and start planning/hoping for 2024,” Abdullah tweeted.

Questioning the exit poll forecasts, Abdullah said, “How the hell did almost all the experts/analysts miss this wave in UP? It’s a tsunami and not a ripple in a small pond”. He added, “…let’s not deny that BJP has clearly won the hearts of majority in UP’’.

Asking the Opposition to shift its strategy from mere criticism and work towards projecting themselves as a positive alternative, he tweeted, “Criticizing the PM will only take us so far. The voter needs to know there is an option available to them that has a clear +ve roadmap… I have said this before & I will say it again the voter needs to be given an alternative agenda that is based on what we will do better.’’ Pointing out that the poll results in Goa, Punjab and Manipur suggest that BJP is not unbeatable, he reiterated, “…but strategy needs to shift from criticism to positive alternate’’.

The Congress reacted sharply to the tweets. Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said, “Omar Abdullah is our friend and we respect him. But he needs to pay little bit of attention to the NC and matters of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“The NC has not been able to regain its roots after the manner in which it lost to the PDP. The Congress will be willing to help it. We had run government together. It would be better if state leaders, instead of passing comments on national politics, work hard in their respective states and gauge the pulse of the public there,” Surjewala said.

“Instead of Twitter, it will be better for them if they pay attention towards understanding problems of the people in their regions. It will give them pleasant experiences in future polls,” he said.

Abdullah hit back at the Congress, again on Twitter. “Why am I not surprised! If you can’t stomach the truth from a genuine well-wisher, your party truly deserves what it gets… Belonging to a small regional party precludes me from having a view on national issues or do my views only count if I turn in to a yes man??” he said.

“Thank you. I look forward to hearing from the Congress as to how exactly they will help my party revive itself. I’m always open to new ideas,” the former chief minister said.