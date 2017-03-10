Election results 2017 LIVE updates: Will play another Holi tomorrow, a saffron one, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Election results of the Assembly elections will be announced on March 11. Election results of the Assembly elections will be announced on March 11.

Political leaders from the SP-Congress alliance and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday expressed confidence abut winning the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, just a day after exit polls conducted by various media agencies predicted a clear edge for the BJP over rivals. Meanwhile, BJP leaders claimed they would get a ‘two-third majority’ in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly. SP-Congress leaders too appeared bullish despite exit polls suggesting otherwise. Some SP leaders picked holes in the surveys, terming these as “nonsensical” and “influenced”. Congress too had dismissed the exit poll results, saying the outcome tomorrow will be in its favour. The counting of votes for assembly polls held in five states including Uttar Pradesh will take place tomorrow.

Here are the LIVE updates:

5:55 pm: We will win again and with full majority: Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat

5:54 pm: CM Akhilesh Yadav was misquoted though there are no permanent foes or friends in politics, and ‘impossible’ word has no place in it: Naresh Agarwal, SP

5:52 pm: Not affected much by result, people yet to change, everybody knows muscle & money power were openly used: Irom Sharmila

5:26 pm: Lalu also said that in 2015 Bihar elections exit polls had predicted BJP-led NDA as winner. but after counting commenced, all assumptions were proved wrong.”

5:21 pm: RJD president Lalu Prasad rubbished the exit polls that came out on Thursday which predicted an edge to BJP in UP. He said the prediction would fall flat the way it did in Bihar elections.



Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Bihar. (Source: ANI) Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Bihar. (Source: ANI)

5:01 pm: Will play another Holi tomorrow, which will be a saffron one, said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Patna, Bihar to news agency ANI.

