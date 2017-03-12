Elections results 2017: Fight now moves to Goa, Manipur

The assembly elections results in five states saw the BJP comfortably majority in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and the Congress in Punjab. Manipur and Goa delivered fractured verdicts, but the Congress is likely to stake claim to form government in the two states. The BJP parliamentary board is expected to meet today evening to pick its chief minister candidates. The Congress leadership will also go into a huddle and adopt a strategy on how to deal with the hurdles in Manipur and Goa.

LIVE UPDATES:

12.20 pm: Girish Chodankar, AICC secretary and Goa Spokesperson: “Mandate is clear. It’s against the BJP. Goans have reduced BJP from 21 to 13. Their CM has been brought down by a record margin. Their ministers are out. It’s Goa sending a message.”

12.15 pm: Meanwhile in Goa, the Congress Legislative Party meeting is in progress. State in-charge Digvijaya Singh says they have formally approached other candidates seeking support. “As a single largest party its our duty to hold talks with everyone. Right now no one has said no to us,” he said.

12.00 pm: Captain Amarinder Singh credited Congress’ success in Punjab polls to party workers and poll strategist Prashant Kishore. He told reporters that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him support on the financial front. He also said his government will tackle the drug problem ailing the state. On the Sutlej issue, he said Haryana has been receiving a disproportionate share of the waters. When asked whether Navjot Singh Sidhu will be inducted into his cabinet, he said party vice-president Rahul Gandhi will take a call on the issue.

11.50 am: Captain Amarinder Singh is addressing a press conference after chair a Congress Legislative Party meeting in Patiala. He will be meeting the Punjab Governor today evening around 4 pm. Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal has met the Governor and handed over his resignation.

