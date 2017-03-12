Election results 2017: BJP Parliamentary Board to discuss probable CMs for UP, Uttarakhand

BJP President Amit Shah during a press conference at the party headquarters after the party’s win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Assembly elections, in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI Photo BJP President Amit Shah during a press conference at the party headquarters after the party’s win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Assembly elections, in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI Photo

BJP Parliamentary Board will meet here on Sunday evening to discuss the probable names for the post of Chief Minister in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where it has won comfortable majority in the assembly elections. The board will also work on the strategy for Goa and Manipur, where the Bharatiya Janata Party has propelled itself in the game of government formation, though it has failed to get majority.

BJP President Amit shah on Saturday said the party’s Parliamentary Board would meet on Sunday to discuss the future course of action. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the meeting.

In addition, the board will also declare names of observers who will hold meetings with the elected members of assemblies in the respective states.