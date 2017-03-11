Election result 2017 Twitter Reaction Live Updates: How the hell did almost all the experts/analysts miss this wave in UP?

Counting for votes is picking up in all the five states. Counting for votes is picking up in all the five states.

With counting from the states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Goa underway on Saturday, early trends have shown that BJP have taken a clear lead in the most important of the elections in Uttar Pradesh with a lead in 304 out of 403 seats that are being contested. The saffron party has shown similar dominance in Uttarakhand as well, leading in 51 out of the 71 seats in contention. In Punjab, Congress are looking to form a majority having already lead in 65 out of 117 seats. While voting is in the early stages in both Goa and Manipur, the contest in the states is clearly between BJP and Congress.

These early trends have been reflected in the emotions on Twitter as people have taken to the social media site reacting to the developments. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

How the hell did almost all the experts/analysts miss this wave in UP? It’s a tsunami not a ripple in a small pond. — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) March 11, 2017

Those who were actually worried about their black money in the name of poor have been wiped out . — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) March 11, 2017

Rejecting n Throwing out Cong,SP n BSP is BEST thing that has hppnd in decades to #India ‘s largst n most importnt state #Elections2017 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@rajeev_mp) March 11, 2017

Unprecedented and unexpected victory for BJP in UP shifts balance of national power in favour of PM Modi.Crisis of relevance for opposition. — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) March 11, 2017

Unifying party cadres behind state leadership, mobilising the volunteers and tireless campaigns – for NaMo it’s mission accomplished in UP.🌹 — Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) March 11, 2017

Quoting @dhume at 8am today ‘ The only AAP wave is in the minds of AAP members& newsroom journalists’ — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) March 11, 2017

This historic mandate reflects people’s trust in the vision of PM @narendramodi & their belief in his mission towards #TransformingIndia. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 11, 2017

On March 21st I will go before SC and ask for early day to day hearing of the Ram Mandir case. I expect now UP govt will not oppose me. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) March 11, 2017

“Wall of Victory” outside my residence 10, Ashoka Rd. Do join & write your message for PM #Modi & we will share it with him #ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/MrH9rC9ur3 — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) March 11, 2017

So so happy tht BJP is leading in UP & Ukhand. Have put in a lot of effort campaigning for our party there. In Mathura too BJP lead.Thrilled — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 11, 2017

For the first time, voters of #UttarPradesh voted for development over caste based considerations.#ElectionResults#bjp4up — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 11, 2017

PM Shri @narendramodi made poor’s progress a ‘Revolution’ & their empowerment a ‘Reality’. People have voted in favour of this commitment. — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) March 11, 2017

Thanks to @AamAadmiParty volunteers and candidates for fighting good elections.Congrats @BJP4India and @INCIndia for a good win. — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) March 11, 2017

