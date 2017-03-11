Live updates
  • Election result 2017 Twitter Reaction Live Updates: How the hell did almost all the experts/analysts miss this wave in UP?

Election result 2017 Twitter Reaction Live Updates: How the hell did almost all the experts/analysts miss this wave in UP?

As early trends from the counting day come in, here is how Twitterati is reacting.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 11, 2017 12:06 pm
election results, elections, election results 2017, uttar pradesh elections 2017, up election results, goa results, goa elections, goa elections 2017 results, uttar pradesh election results, punjab election results, punjab elections 2017, uttarakhand elections 2017, uttarakhand election results, manipur results, latest news, india news, indian express news Counting for votes is picking up in all the five states.

With counting from the states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Goa underway on Saturday, early trends have shown that BJP have taken a clear lead in the most important of the elections in Uttar Pradesh with a lead in 304 out of 403 seats that are being contested. The saffron party has shown similar dominance in Uttarakhand as well, leading in 51 out of the 71 seats in contention. In Punjab, Congress are looking to form a majority having already lead in 65 out of 117 seats. While voting is in the early stages in both Goa and Manipur, the contest in the states is clearly between BJP and Congress.

These early trends have been reflected in the emotions on Twitter as people have taken to the social media site reacting to the developments. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 11: Latest News