Election Result 2017: Who is leading and who’s trailing in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand

The counting for Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand began at 8:00 am on Saturday. Polling took place on a total of 690 seats in five states starting on February 4 till March 8. In Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand, the voting took place in one phase while in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, it took place in seven and two phases respectively.

AAP is contesting for the first time in Punjab and Goa. In addition, anti-AFSPA activist Irom Sharmila is also contesting for the first time in Manipur elections against sitting Chief Minister Okrab Ibobi Singh.

As per the current trends, here’s how they are performing in the elections:

Uttar Pradesh

Rita Bahuguna Joshi – BJP (Lucknow cant): Currently leading

Aparna Yadav – SP (Lucknow cant): Currently trailing

Azam Khan – SP (Rampur): Currently trailing

Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal – SAD (Lambi): Currently leading with over 5000 votes

Sukhbir Badal – SAD (Jalalabad): Currently leading (over 4000 votes)

Capt Amarinder Singh – Congress: Currently trailing (over 4000 votes) in Lambi but leading in Patiala

Navjot Singh Sidhu – Congress (Amritsar East): Currently leading (Over 3000 votes)

Bikram Singh Majithia – SAD (Majitha): Currently leading (over 6000 votes)

Bhagwant Mann – AAP (Jalalabad): Currently trailing (over 2000 votes)

Manipur

Okram I Singh – Congress (Thoubal): Currently leading (over 4500 votes)

Irom Sharmila – PRJA: Trailing in Thoubal (only 26 votes till now)

N Biren – BJP

Y Erabot – BJP

M Okendro – Congress

Lpichongbam Erendro – PRJA

Uttarakhand

Harish Rawat – Congress: He is currently trailing behind BJP candidate in Haridwar Rural

Ganesh Joshi – BJP

Satpal Maharaj – BJP

Goa

Laxmikant Parsekar – BJP (Mandrem): Currently trailing

Elvis Gomes – AAP

Digarmbar Kamat – Congress

