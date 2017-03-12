Election results 2017: Breakup of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur

The election results were declared on Saturday The election results were declared on Saturday

The BJP surprised many with its landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while the Congress managed to make a come back in Punjab after 10 years with a comfortable majority. In Manipur, the Congress fell short of just two seats to reach the halfway mark to form a government. Also in Goa, none of the parties could get a majority with the BJP seat tally slipping to 13 seats and Congress improving its seat share to 17. In the next few days, the picture will become clear as to which party would stake claim to form government in Goa and Manipur.

Here are some interesting facts about Election Result 2017:

UTTAR PRADESH

Akhilesh Yadav, looks on during a press conference in Lucknow, India, Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Akhilesh Yadav, looks on during a press conference in Lucknow, India, Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Samajwadi Party symbol ‘cycle’ is seen behind. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

The Incumbent

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is a member of the UP Legislative Council. He did not contest the polls this time.

The Family

Shivpal Yadav (SP) won from Jaswantnagar by 52,616 votes

Aparna Yadav lost to BJP’s Reeta Joshi in Lucknow Cantt by 33,796 votes

Lost

Gayatri Prajapati (SP) lost to BJP’s Garima Singh in Amethi by 5,065 votes

Jitin Prasada (Cong) lost to BJP’s Roshan Lal Verma in Tilhar by 5,705 votes

First Time

Pankaj Singh (BJP) defeated SP’s SUNIL CHOUDHARY in Noida by 1.04 lakh votes

Aman Mani Tripathi (Ind) defeated Munna Singh of SP in Nautanwa by 32,256 votes

NOTA Count

7,57,643 0.9% of total votes

The Strongmen

Mukhtar Ansari (BSP) won from Mau by 8,698 votes.

Vijay Mishra (Nishad) won from Gyanpur by 20,230 votes.

Raja Bhaiya (INDEPENDENT) won from Kunda by 1,03,647 votes.

Vinay Tiwari (BSP) won from Chillupar by 3,359 votes.

PUNJAB

Parkash Singh Badal. (File Photo) Parkash Singh Badal. (File Photo)

The Incumbent

Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal defeated his nearest rival Captain Amarinder Singh by 22,770 votes from Lambi.

The Family

Sukbir Singh Badal won Jalalabad, defeating Bhagwant Mann (AAP) by 18,500 votes.

Bikram Singh Majithia won Majitha, defeating Cong’s Sukhjinder Raj Singh (Lalli) by 22,884 votes.

Lost

Sunil Jakhar in Abohar, to Arun Narang (BJP) by 3,279 votes.

Rajinder Kaur Bhattal in Lehra, to Parminder Singh Dhindsa (SAD) by 26,815 votes.

Won

Navjot Singh Sidhu Won Amritsar East by 42,809 votes.

ManPreet Singh Badal Won Bathinda (Urban) by 18,480 votes.

First Time

JJ Singh, who came third in Patiala, had to forfeit his security deposit. He polled 11,677 votes.

Kanwar Sandhu in Kharar, defeated Jagmohan Singh Kang (Cong) by 2,012 votes.

NOTA Count

1,08,471 NOTA votes 0.7% of total votes

UTTARAKHAND

Harish Rawat. (File Photo) Harish Rawat. (File Photo)

The Incumbent

Chief Minister Harish Rawat lost from both Haridwar rural (12,278 votes) and Kichha (2,127 votes) to BJP candidates.

Defectors

Saurabh Bahuguna (BJP) defeated Malti Biswas in Sitarganj by 28,450 votes.

Yashpal Arya (BJP) defeated Congress rival Sunita Tamta in Bajpur by 12,636 votes.

Lost

Kishore Upadhaya of Congress lost to Sahdev Singh Pundir (BJP) in Sahaspur by 18,863 votes.

Ajay Bhatt of BJP lost to Karan Mahara (Congress) in Ranikhet 4,981 votes.

First Time

Ritu Khanduri Bhushan (BJP) defeated Renu Bisht (IND) in Yamkeshwar by 8,982 votes.

Sanjeev Arya of BJP defeated Sarita Arya (Congress) in Nainital by 7,247 Votes.

Big Names

Kunwar Pranav Singh (BJP) defeated Mufti Riyasat Ali (bsp) in Khanpur by 13,735 Votes.

Balawant Bhouriyal (BJP) defeated Lalit Farwan (Cong) in Kapkot by 5,982 Votes.

NOTA Count

50,408: 1% of total votes

GOA

Laxmikant Parsekar (File Photo) Laxmikant Parsekar (File Photo)

The Incumbent

7,119 Votes: Margin by which Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar lost from Mandrem to Congress’ Dayanand Raghunath Sopte

Lost

Dilip Parulekar, in Saligao, to Ram Jayesh Vidyadhar Salgaonkar by 2,137 votes.

Dayanand Mandrekar in Siolim, to Vinoda Datarama Paliencar by 1,441 votes.

Rajendra Arlekar, in Pernem, to Ajgaonkar Manohar Trimbak by 6,030 votes.

NOTA Count

10,919: NOTA votes, 1.2% of total votes

MANIPUR

Manipur CM Ibobi Singh (Source: File/PTI) Manipur CM Ibobi Singh (Source: File/PTI)

Vote share

36% – BJP

34%- Cong

7%- NPF

5% – NPP

18% -Others

Seats Tally

60 seats

Cong 28 (-14)

BJP 21 (+21)

LJP 1 (0)

NPF 4 (0)

NPP 4 (+4)

TMC 1 (-6)

Others 1 (-5)

NOTA Count

9,062: NOTA votes, 0.5% of total votes