EC: Don’t use photos of President, V-P in poll ads

President Pranab Mukherjee Photos used in a election campaign posted in Punjab. President Pranab Mukherjee Photos used in a election campaign posted in Punjab.

A day after the President’s Secretariat objected to photographs of Pranab Mukherjee being displayed on poll advertisements, the Election Commission of India (ECI) advised all political parties against using pictures of constitutional authorities for electoral purposes as they are apolitical and neutral heads of state.

Watch what else is in the news

The ECI advisory came after the Ludhiana unit of the Congress used a picture of Mukherjee in its hoardings. The President’s secretary, Omita Paul, had written to Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi after a section of the media reported this.

“It is pertinent to mention here that the President is the guardian of the Constitution and completely apolitical and neutral in the democratic setup as envisaged in our Constitution. It is, therefore, necessary that the political parties and leaders exercise great caution while making any reference to the President of India in their political campaigns,” the EC said.

“The commission accordingly calls upon all the political parties to advise their candidates/leaders to desist from displaying photographs of President and Vice-President of India and Governors of the states in their advertisements or otherwise as part of their election propaganda/campaigning,” the advisory said.