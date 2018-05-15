Karnataka Assembly election results 2018: How to check results live

Election Commission of India, Karnataka Election Results 2018: Polling was held in 222 constituencies of the 224-member Assembly as elections in two constituencies, Jayanagara and Rajrajeshwari were countermanded. Election Commission of India, Karnataka Election Results 2018: Polling was held in 222 constituencies of the 224-member Assembly as elections in two constituencies, Jayanagara and Rajrajeshwari were countermanded.

Counting for the Karnataka Assembly election began at 8am Tuesday. Though the full results will only be declared sometime after noon, the trends will begin coming in within the first hour of counting, giving an initial picture of which way Karnataka has swayed. The results will be available at the website of the Election Commission of India.

To check the results, visit Election Commission website at eciresults.nic.in the commission will release the results constituency wise along with the projections and the votes polled for the candidates on each seat. The Indian Express will also analyse the results beginning from, 8 AM.

All eyes will be on who will form the government, whether it will be BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa or the incumbent Congress’ Siddaramaiah. Six out of eight major exit polls and one regional channel predicted that the BJP would get the largest number of seats in the new assembly. Seven polls predicted a hung assembly, with neither the BJP nor the Congress crossing the halfway mark of 112 seats. The JD(S), according to the exit polls, is expected to emerge as the kingmaker, with the party predicted to get between 20 and 40 seats.

