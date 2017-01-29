Election Commission bans exit polls in election-bound states

Election Commission of India (File Photo) Election Commission of India (File Photo)

The Election Commission on Sunday banned exit polls between February 4 and March 8 in the election-bound states of country, including the Amritsar Lok Sabha bypoll. Citing provisions of section 126 A of Representations of the Peoples’ Act, 1951, a spokesman of the EC said, “Exit polls cannot be conducted and publicised by means of print and electronic media or dissemination in any other manner starting from February 4, 2017 at 7 AM to March 8, 2017 at 5.30 PM.”

Clarifying further, he said that display of any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey in any electronic media is prohibited during the period 48 hours, including the hour fixed for conclusion of voting in each of the phases in connection with the elections.